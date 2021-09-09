Motorcyclist killed in Licking County crash on I-70

The motorcyclist, 29-year-old Eric Gilgien, was riding a 2008 Suzuki on I-70 when he traveled off the right side of the road before overturning several times.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 in Licking County Thursday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP says the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. in Etna Township.

The motorcyclist, 29-year-old Eric Gilgien of Hebron, was riding a 2008 Suzuki westbound on I-70 when he traveled off the right side of the road before overturning several times.

Gilgien was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, according to OSHP.