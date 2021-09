The crash happened just after 4:15 a.m. at the corner of Frank Road and Harmon Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in south Columbus Wednesday morning.

The crash took place just after 4:15 a.m. at the corner of Frank Road and Harmon Avenue, according to Columbus police.

The person was pronounced dead at 4:29 a.m., police said.

Emergency responders initially blocked a portion of Frank Road, just west of Interstate 71, but the road has since reopened.