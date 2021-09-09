Northbound I-270 closed near South Hamilton Road after crash leaves 1 critical

The crash involved a semi-truck and another vehicle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Northbound I-270 is closed after a crash leaves one person in critical condition on the east side of Columbus.

Columbus police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on I-270 near the South Hamilton Road exit. A semi and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

One person was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, northbound I-270 is closed near U.S. 33. There is no word on when the interstate will reopen.