Motorcyclist injured after 2-vehicle crash on I-71 in south Columbus

Motorcyclist in 'life-threatening' condition after crash involving jeep on south Columbus highway

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash between a Jeep and motorcycle on Interstate 71 in south Columbus Sunday.

Police said the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on I-71 between State Route 104 and Greenlawn Avenue.

Arriving officers found the motorcyclist with serious injuries and he was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

Police did not provide information on what caused the crash.