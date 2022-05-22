5 injured in north Columbus crash involving bus

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the crash happened just before 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of East 17th Avenue and Joyce Avenue near Maloney Park.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people are hospitalized after a crash involving a bus in north Columbus Sunday afternoon.

The people involved in the crash were taken to different area hospitals. Police described the conditions of four people as stable. The condition of the fifth person is unknown at this time.

Police at the scene told 10TV no one is believed to have suffered severe injuries.

There's no word on what caused the crash.