Police: 25-year-old woman last seen Saturday in south Columbus believed to be in danger

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 25-year-old woman who was reported missing from the city’s south side Saturday.

Police say Amina Alhaj-Omar was last seen in the area of South High Street and Interstate 270. Officers are actively searching the area where she was last seen.

Alhaj-Omar is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Alhaj-Omar is believed to be armed with two kitchen knives and could be in danger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police Special Victims Bureau at 614-645-4624.