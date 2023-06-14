Stolen Pride flags across Columbus homes businesses leading to safety concerns

This all happened days before the Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival and March.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Over the weekend, Pride flags were stolen from homes and businesses in Merion Village.

The Columbus Division of Police said they’re using surveillance video to help them identify the persons responsible for stealing the flags.

Club Diversity’s co-owner Calvin Gruszecki said he just got to work at 6:30 a.m. on Friday when he noticed a flag was missing. Surveillance video shows a person stealing a flag around 2:15 a.m. that day.

“Immediately it felt like just I was getting punched in the stomach,” said Gruszecki.

He described the club as a place where people should feel accepted.

Last week, 10TV reported a similar incident in a west Columbus neighborhood where multiple pride flags were stolen from different homes.

This all happened days before the Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival and March.

In a video posted on Columbus police’s Facebook page, city leaders addressed safety going into the weekend.

"Let me be clear: hate has no place in the City of Columbus,” said Mayor Andrew Ginther. “We will not tolerate intimidation harassment or violence.”

"We are aware of the possibility that these groups may show up at our pride. But please rest assured the Columbus Division of Police is monitoring any potential threats,” said Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin.

Columbus police said there will be a visible presence of officers walking, riding bicycles and in cruisers. The dialogue team will be present as well.

These acts will not stop people like Gruszecki from celebrating who he is.