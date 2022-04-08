Body found in Hocking River identified as missing Nelsonville man

ATHENS, Ohio — The body of a missing Nelsonville man, who was reported missing earlier this year, was found in the Hocking River last week.
According to the Athens County Sheriff's Office, the Hocking County 911 Center received a call around 3:45 p.m. on March 30 to report the discovery of a body in the river near Nelsonville.
The body was found by people who were kayaking down the river.
According to the sheriff's office, the information was relayed to the Athens County 911 center due to the location being close to the county line. Deputies from both sheriff's offices responded to the scene.
The sheriff's office said they were notified on Thursday that the Athens County Coroner that the body was identified as 39-year-old Derek Johnson.
Johnson was reported missing on Jan. 25. He was last seen on Jan. 19 walking away from his residence on Laurel Run Road, towards Nelsonville.
The investigation is being handled by the Athens County Sheriff's Office, Hocking County Sheriff's Office, and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
