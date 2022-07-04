Police: 2 young girls found inside stolen vehicle in east Columbus

The children appeared to be OK and were brought back to the victim.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a person’s vehicle was stolen this week with their two young children inside.

According to police, the vehicle was stolen on Wednesday from Edgevale Road near Denver Avenue, located on the city’s east side, just before 4:15 p.m.

Police said the victim's two daughters, ages 1 and 3, were inside the vehicle at the time.

Columbus police released a video on Facebook showing the recovery of the vehicle and the two children who appeared to be OK. The vehicle and the girls were returned to the victim.

Police said the suspects left the area before officers located the vehicle. No suspect information was provided.