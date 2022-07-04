Grove City man charged with murder in connection to east Columbus strip club fire

Nazeeh Yaktin, 39, is accused of fatally shooting 46-year-old Jonathon Pryor, according to documents from Franklin County Municipal Court.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Grove City man is charged with murder in connection to a man found dead inside an east Columbus strip club late last year.

Nazeeh Yaktin, 39, is accused of fatally shooting 46-year-old Jonathon Pryor, according to documents from Franklin County Municipal Court.

On Dec. 17, 2021, at approximately 6 a.m., the Columbus Division of Fire was called to the Confidential Gentlemen’s Club located on Lake Club Drive on a report of a fire.

As crews were extinguishing the flames inside the building, they found Pryor's body, which was badly burned. Investigators were able to identify the body with familial DNA analysis.

At the time of the initial investigation, Sgt. James Fuqua said all indications led investigators to believe Pryor was intentionally set on fire. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office ruled Pryor’s death a homicide.

"This fire was very, very brutal. This person sustained very, very bad burns to the point where they are honestly unrecognizable," Fuqua said.

The court filing did not detail what or who caused the fire.

According to the court documents, Pryor’s death happened sometime during the early morning hours of Dec. 17.

Investigators said they learned that Yaktin was the last person to be seen with Pryor at the strip club that morning.

Court documents state that Yaktin gave an “inconsistent statement of facts” while interviewing with police. The documents add that the statement was opposite from those given by club staff members.