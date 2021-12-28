AEP to temporarily shut off power for some Merion Village customers Tuesday

The temporary loss of power is necessary for the safety of crews working in the area, the utilities company said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some American Electric Power customers who live south of Columbus will experience planned outages on Tuesday while crews replace utility poles in the area.

The first of two outages took place from 8 - 9:30 a.m., with another scheduled for 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. The outages are affecting homeowners living along Gates and Hanford streets, as well as Parsons Avenue in Merion Village.

The temporary loss of power is necessary for the safety of crews working in the area, the utilities company said in a statement to 10TV. Impacted customers should have received a phone call to warn them of the outage in advance.