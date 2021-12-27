City of Columbus to provide free curbside Christmas tree disposal for residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the holidays begin to wrap up, some central Ohioans may be wondering what to do with the Christmas tree still sitting in their living room.



According to the Columbus Department of Public Health, Rumpke Waste and Recycling will pick up holiday trees free of charge during regularly scheduled yard waste days.



Participating Columbus residents must place their tree curbside by no later than 6 a.m. on their scheduled pickup day, the department said in a social media post.