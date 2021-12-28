Meet Katie Silcott: Olentangy middle school teacher and Grammy award finalist

Katie Silcott was nominated for the 2022 award by her sixth grade students.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Olentangy music teacher is one of 10 finalists nominated to win the Grammy Music Educator Award.

Katie Silcott was nominated for the 2022 award by her sixth grade students, according to a release from the district. Silcott, who teaches vocal music at Olentangy Shanahan Middle School, was one of more than 1,135 educators and nominees across the country.

The Music Educator Award recognizes teachers who “have made a significant and lasting contribution to the music education field,” according to a release.

It’s a recognition Shanahan Middle School Principal Josh McDaniels says Silcott is “incredibly deserving" of.

“She inspires students and staff with her kind spirit, positivity, and genuine love for music and teaching,” McDaniels said in a statement. “Mrs. Silcott makes a powerful, lasting impact, and we are grateful to have her at Shanahan Middle School.”

The award’s recipient will receive $10,000 – as well as an additional $10,000 grant awarded to the school’s music program.

“It’s awesome to bring in the recognition for choir,” said Silcott. “I love that kids can be proud. I have athletes, student council members, you know, writers… it’s neat that we can all be together and be recognized for contributing to something bigger than ourselves.”

You can watch the Grammys at 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 by tuning in to 10TV.