Mayor: Historic Zanesville Masonic Temple to be demolished Friday

The mayor said crews will try to salvage the first floor or basement of the building to try to save what they can of the historic building.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — What’s left of the Historic Masonic Temple in Zanesville won’t stand for much longer.

Don Mason, the mayor of Zanesville, said the plan is to demolish the building on Friday.

Mason said Columbia Gas is working to shut down natural gas lines in the area and rework heating to other businesses before demolition starts.

This is a goodbye he is not ready to make.

"It tears at my heart…this isn't like you've lost your class ring and you can go out and buy another class ring. This is losing a 110, 115-year-old treasure, artwork,” he said.

The temple was destroyed by a fire two weeks ago. It housed artist studios, businesses and organizations.

Mason said the landowners did hire the company Maple Leaf Demolition. Two weeks ago, the fire scorched through the temple destroying nearly 500 pieces of art and displacing 60 businesses.

Mason said safety has been the number one option but unfortunately, the safest option is for the building to come down.

Mason's hope is that they can salvage as much as possible.