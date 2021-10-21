Mayor Ginther unveils $1.26 billion for proposed Capital Improvements Budget

The budget aims to improve affordable housing, supporting new facilities, paving roads, and other aspects of the city.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mayor Andrew Ginther and Columbus City Council leaders released the proposed 2021 Capital Improvements Budget on Thursday.

The $1.26 billion budget includes funding to go towards affordable housing, supporting new facilities, developing and improving parks and other kinds of improvements.

Ginther said the budget advances the city's commitment to elevating neighborhoods across Columbus.

“From investing in affordable housing through new units and initiatives, to improving public safety with state-of-the-art facilities and resources, to providing the best possible parks system for a growing, diverse and dynamic community, we look forward to accelerating our work on a range of important projects while working collaboratively with our partners to build an equitable, safe and vibrant future for every resident," Ginther said.

Parts of the CIB include:

Over $35 million to help keep more Columbus residents in their homes and increase access to safe housing.

More than $30 million supporting new facilities, technology and treatment centers that advance and promote 21st-century community policing, including a new 911 call center, ADAMH treatment facility and Real-time Crime Center.

$12 million for renovations and designs of neighborhood safety facilities, including a new Northside fire station and Hilltop substation.

More than $63 million to develop and improve parks, playgrounds and recreational facilities citywide, including $12 million to renovate the pools at Glenwood and Windsor community centers, as well as $4.5 million to plant new street trees and support the Urban Forestry Master Plan.

$125 million for street resurfacing and improvements, and more than $22 million for sidewalk repairs and replacements.

Council President Shannon Hardin said the proposed budget comes after months of listening to residents and working with Ginther's office.