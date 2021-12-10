Hilltop residents welcome idea of new police substation

The $15 million project has yet to be approved by Columbus City Council, but it’s receiving good reviews from those who live nearby.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mayor Andrew Ginther on Tuesday announced a plan to replace and relocate a police substation in the Hilltop in an effort to address crime and provide the community a safe place to gather to discuss issues impacting where they live.

The $15 million project has yet to be approved by Columbus City Council, but it’s receiving good reviews from those who live nearby.

“I would love to see it staffed. If they are just going to drop their cars off, anybody can park a police car that does deter people if they see a police car there. But after a while, they say 'there's nobody there, they can't see me,'” Dee Spencer said.

Spencer says while she’s not had any problems with crime near her home, she’s read about the growing crime around the city.

“It is terrible, I don't know what has gotten into people,” she said.

Artega Wright moved to Hilltop in July from Chicago. He says it’s been a nice place to live.

“I love the neighborhood nice quiet and friendly people,” he said.

Mayor Ginther explained why he supports spending millions of dollars on the police substation.

“Residents in the Hilltop have been absolutely vital in providing feedback and direction for growth and development in their neighborhoods and the broader Columbus community. The investments we’re sharing today are the latest in a long series of initiatives to promote a safer, more resilient city, and we look forward to working collaboratively with all our partners to bring these plans to fruition,” he said.