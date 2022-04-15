No active threat following incident at Columbus Zoo, sheriff's office says

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said there was no gun fire and the zoo is safe.

POWELL, Ohio — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said there was no active shooter situation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium after an incident Friday afternoon.

According to the zoo spokesperson, there was a traffic crash on state Route 750 in front of the zoo.

The Shawnee Hills Police Department responded to the scene to handle the incident and direct traffic.

The spokesperson said an individual driving a Jeep did not follow an officer’s direction and quickly drove into the zoo’s parking lot and the officer followed.

The driver of the Jeep reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and ran which led to a pursuit involving the officer and additional assistance.

When the driver did not stop, an officer drew their weapon and another officer deployed their taser. According to the sheriff’s office, it was a deputy who used their taser.

There was no gunfire and the driver and officers did not enter the zoo, according to the spokesperson.