Security expert weighs in, offers advice on Columbus Zoo situation

Rumors spread quickly about an active shooter situation on Friday that zoo and law enforcement officials say did not happen.

POWELL, Ohio — A man was arrested in the parking lot of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Friday, but that wasn't what caused panic inside. A false rumor was spread among visitors that an active shooter was at the zoo.

“I just saw people running and so I asked a lady what was happening she kept screaming 'run active shooter.' So I turned around and ran back,” said Rosie Zirkle, who visited the zoo Friday.

But safety expert Gary Sigrist, CEO and President of Safeguard Risk Solutions, said running isn't always the best option.

“Why would you just run indiscriminately where you might actually end up running into somewhere where there might actually be a threat if there truly had been a threat?” said Gary Sigrist.

Sigrist recommends looking at the employees to see how they react, stepping out of the crowd to judge your surroundings, and, if you actually see a threat, Sigrist says move, because distance is your friend.

“Get out of that area as quickly as you can and that way you're not running, you're moving at a regular pace, just to get out of the way of whatever that threat might be,” said Sigrist.

Many rumors were spread Friday on social media. Sigrist says unless you see something, don't tweet it.

The zoo tells us what actually happened on Friday involved a white Jeep. The driver of the white Jeep drove away from officers into the zoo's parking lot. The man driving the vehicle jumped out of the Jeep and ran, which caused Shawnee Hills Police officers and Delaware County Sheriff's deputies to chase after him.

One officer pulled his weapon, a deputy pulled his taser. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says the deputy used his taser on the driver.

The zoo remained open after Friday's incident. They also say they will be open on Saturday.