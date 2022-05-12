Man riding bicycle hospitalized after being hit by Hilliard school bus

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at Davis Road and Walker Road, which is just north of Hilliard Bradley High School.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man riding a bicycle was injured after being struck by a Hilliard school bus Thursday afternoon.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at Davis Road and Walker Road, which is just north of Hilliard Bradley High School.

There were children on the bus when the incident happened, but none of them were injured, according to the sheriff's office.

The man was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, but his condition was not immediately known.

Deputies are currently at the scene investigating.