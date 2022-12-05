OSHP: 18-year-old leads troopers on high-speed, multi-county chase

Deanthony Harris was arraigned and taken to the Richland County Jail where he is being held on a $25,000 bond. He was also charged with failure to comply.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old accused of leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase that spanned multiple counties early Thursday morning has been charged.

OSHP said it was notified about possible stolen cars from a dealership in Ashland.

Troopers found two of the stolen vehicles, a Jeep Cherokee and a Dodge Challenger, traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph on Interstate 71 at state Route 97.

Both vehicles exited off state Route 97 and troopers continued their pursuit with the Cherokee while the Challenger drove off.

The Cherokee, which OSHP said was being driven by 18-year-old Deanthony Harris of Reynoldsburg, went back onto I-71.

Harris got on state Route 95 in Morton County where troopers stopped the pursuit.

A short time later, the Cherokee was found again on I-71 south and the pursuit began again.

Harris crashed on I-71 at the I-270 exit in north Columbus, according to OSHP. He got out of the SUV and was taken into custody. Harris was not seriously injured in the crash.