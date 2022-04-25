Man goes missing while tubing at Blackhand Gorge Sunday night

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is expected to continue searching for the man Monday morning.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The search is expected to continue for a man who went missing while tubing at Blackhand Gorge Sunday night.

Hanover Volunteer Fire Department Captian Dalton Lee said an 18-year-old man was separated from a group of people he was tubing with when they got out of the water in Licking County. He was last seen around 8:30 p.m.

The search was called off by the fire department just after 11:40 p.m. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is expected to continue searching for the man Monday morning.