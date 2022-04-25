5 people killed, others injured in 8 separate Columbus shootings over weekend

The spike in violent crime comes as warm weather returns throughout central Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating eight separate shootings that took place over the weekend, during which a total of five people were killed and others injured.

Of the fatal shootings, three were reported at or near parks on the east side of the city.

Columbus police responded to the first incident on Friday at an area across the street from Driving Park in east Columbus, where a man was later pronounced dead.

The following day, police responded to two more deadly shootings. At the first, reported at Nafzger Park, officers found a man who was taken to a nearby hospital and later died. Not long after, a 20-year-old woman was killed at Saunders Park.

Three more shootings were reported on Sunday, neither of which resulted in someone’s death. Then, on Monday morning, officers responded to two separate shootings in the Hilltop area, during which a man and woman were killed.

The spike in violent crime comes alongside a rise in warm weather throughout central Ohio. Police have warned about a possible increase in crime ahead of the summer months. A recent report released from Columbus police shows this year's homicide rate is down compared to this same time last year.

As of April 20, police had reported a total of 31 homicides; down from 64 that same time in 2021. Since the report was released Thursday, the number of homicides reported in the city this year has now risen to 36.