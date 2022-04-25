'Safety is our top priority': North Columbus Roosters to close in wake of recent shootings

Roosters announced the closure of the restaurant located at 2454 East Dublin Granville Road on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Roosters location in north Columbus is closing after a pair of shootings, including one fatal, that happened at the restaurant in the last two months.

In a post to social media on Monday, Roosters announced the closure of the restaurant located on East Dublin Granville Road near Cleveland Avenue.

"Our team members and guests are the foundation of our business and their safety is our top priority. Thank you to everyone for 25 amazing years at this location," the company wrote. "Thank you to all the guests that have brought so many smiles, laughs, and memories. Thank you to all our team members, a large portion of whom have worked at this location at one point or another."

In the post, Roosters says that many of the employees at the restaurant are currently working at other locations across central Ohio.

10TV has reached out to Roosters for additional comments on the decision to close the location.

The first shooting happened back on February 18. Eighteen-year-old Marshawn Davis was standing inside the breezeway of the restaurant waiting for a table when the suspect opened the door and shot him.

In March, 18-year-old Jesus Castro was arrested and charged with Davis' murder.

The two were former friends who had attended high school together. Witnesses told police Castro had threatened to kill Davis prior to the shooting.

The second shooting happened on April 12. A suspect fired multiple rounds from outside the restaurant and a waitress was struck while she was inside.