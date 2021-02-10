Man 'extremely critical' after being stabbed, another man shot at party in northeast Columbus

Most of the people who were at the party left before police arrived on scene.

One man is in extremely critical condition after he was stabbed and another man was hurt after he was shot Sunday morning in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus police, officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the area of East 5th Avenue and Osborn Avenue, which is near the John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

Police say members of several motorcycle gangs were attending a party inside a building in the area.

An argument broke out between several people.

A man was shot in the torso, according to police. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and is expected to recover from his injuries.

A second man who was stabbed was taken by friends to the OhioHealth Emergency Care - New Albany and is extremely critical condition.

Most of the people who were at the party left before police arrived on scene.

Police say no one would admit to witnessing the incident.