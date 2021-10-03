Man hurt in southeast Columbus shooting

According to police, the victim was with a group of friends walking through an apartment complex.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was hurt in a shooting Saturday night in southeast Columbus.

Columbus police say the shooting happened just after 11:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of Lakeside South near the Eastland area.

Officials say the victim stated one of the males in the group turned around and began shooting at him, hitting him twice.

The man ran and jumped through the window of a nearby apartment looking for help. A neighbor then called police.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital for treatment. He was initially listed in critical condition. His condition improved and he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police have not released any information on a suspect.