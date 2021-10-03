7-year-old boy injured in North Linden shooting

The boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, and his condition is described as stable.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 7-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Sunday morning in North Linden.

According to police, just before 2 a.m., officers went to the 2600 block of Grasmere Avenue on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound in his left arm.

Police say the child was sitting on a couch in the living room of a home when a dark-colored, two-door vehicle drove by, and a passenger inside the vehicle fired several shots into the home, one of which hit the child.

The boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, and his condition is described as stable.

The shooting remains under investigation.