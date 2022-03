Three people are injured after being shot at the Podunk's Bar and Grill in north Columbus.

The shooting happened on the 1600 block of East Dublin-Granville Road around 1:45 a.m., according to Columbus Police.

Columbus police said one victim is critical, one is in life-threatening condition and one is stable.

Officers at the scene said they are currently interviewing witnesses.