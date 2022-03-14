Man charged in connection to Columbus bar shooting that killed woman, injured 3 men

Wayne Carvel Anthony Lee Coffman is charged with murder and felonious assault in connection to the fatal shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been charged in connection to a shooting at a north Columbus bar last week that left one woman dead and three others injured.

Wayne Carvel Anthony Lee Coffman is charged with murder and felonious assault in connection to the fatal shooting at Podunk’s Bar on 1644 East Dublin-Granville Road.

Police were called to the bar at around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, where arriving officers found multiple people who had been shot.

Surveillance footage captured inside the bar shows Coffman getting into a fight with another man, who he reportedly struck several times, court records state.

When security guards attempted to break up the fight, Coffman reportedly attempted to disarm them. When those efforts were unsuccessful, records show Coffman met an unknown person in the bar’s parking lot who proceeded to hand him a gun.

Surveillance video shows Coffman fire multiple shots at the man who he was initially fighting with, striking him several times. In response, police said several others in the parking lot began firing weapons, striking a woman and three other men.

According to Columbus police, the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 2:56 a.m. Police added one of the men is not expected to recover from his injuries and another is in stable but critical condition.