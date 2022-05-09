Man in critical condition following shooting near Polaris

According to Columbus police, a witness said the man was playing with a gun in a vehicle when he was shot around near the Crumbl Cookies on Polaris Parkway.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition following a shooting near Polaris Monday evening.

According to Columbus police, a witness said the man was playing with a gun in a vehicle when he was shot around 7:45 p.m. near the Crumbl Cookies on Polaris Parkway. Police did not confirm if the man accidentally shot himself.

The gun went off in the parking lot and the victim was driven to a Speedway gas station at the intersection of Polaris Parkway and Old State Road, where the vehicle crashed.

The man was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

The westbound lanes of Polaris Parkway near the gas station are partially blocked off due to the crash.