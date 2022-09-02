Police: Man in critical condition following North Linden shooting

Columbus police said officers were called out to the 2000 block of Azelda Street 3:10 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the North Linden neighborhood on Friday.

Columbus police said officers were called out to the 2000 block of Azelda Street 3:10 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics took the victim to Riverside Methodist Hospital. The shooting is under investigation.