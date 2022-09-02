Police: Man in critical condition following North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the North Linden neighborhood on Friday.
Columbus police said officers were called out to the 2000 block of Azelda Street 3:10 p.m. for a report of a person shot.
Arriving officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Medics took the victim to Riverside Methodist Hospital. The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Fulton at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.