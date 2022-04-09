3 teens injured in shooting in South Franklinton

Police said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Greenfield Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three teens were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in South Franklinton early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said they were dispatched to the 800 block of Greenfield Drive shortly after 1 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found a 15-year-old, 16-year-old and 18-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all transported to a nearby hospital in what police are calling stable condition.

Columbus police have since learned that the victims were inside of a car when an unknown suspect shot at their vehicle.