Police: Man charged for allegedly firing shots at officers in Madison County

James Lemaster, 36, is charged with felonious assault and additional charges are pending.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — A man is facing charges for allegedly firing shots at officers and deputies in Madison County Saturday night.

Around 10:35 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s County received a 911 call about a domestic situation at a home in the 300 block of Wesley Avenue in Plain City.

When two officers from the Plain City Police Department arrived at the scene, shots were fired in their direction from a window of the residence.

Additional law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Marysville Division of Police and the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers began to establish a perimeter and heard additional shots being fired inside the residence.

A man, who Plain City police identified as 36-year-old James Lemaster, appeared in the garage and fired at the officers. Plain City police said law enforcement returned fire, injuring the suspect.

Lemaster was treated at Riverside Methodist Hospital for his injuries and police described his condition as stable. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting involving the officers while the Plain City Police Department investigates the domestic situation.

Lemaster is charged with felonious assault and additional charges are pending.