Fire department: 16-year-old boy dead after east Columbus crash; 3 others injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy has died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in east Columbus Friday night, according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on East Broad Street and Broad Pointe Place.

Three of the people were taken to Mount Carmel East hospital, where Geitter said the teenage boy died.

One person was in critical condition while another person's condition was described as stable.

Another person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and their condition is described as stable.

Officials have not identified the teenager killed in the crash.

Both directions of East Broad Street are closed as of 11 40 p.m.