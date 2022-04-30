Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children rally to end gun violence

The Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children wore orange for anti-gun violence, and camouflage to represent their sisters who are fighting against violence.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the recent wave of violence in Columbus, one local group rallied to say "enough is enough."

The Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children wore orange for anti-gun violence, and camouflage to represent sister soldiers on the battlefield against the war on violence.

They canvassed the streets in east Columbus Saturday near the Podunks Bar off East Granville Ave that recently closed after a recent shooting in March, another shooting left two people dead.

“You don't want no other mother to feel this pain. Every day you wake up with a piece of your heart missing,” said Jacqueline Casimire, the adult divisions director of the group.

The group has 2,200 members and they do not want that number to grow.

“Businesses are leaving Dublin-Granville, which used to be a thriving area. Less businesses, more crime and more members in my organization, and we're here to fight against that,” says Melissa Thomas-St. Clair, the founder of Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children.

This year in that community there were two shootings at a Roosters, one leaving one person dead and another hurt. That restaurant is now permanently closed.

Last week, there was a homicide at a barbershop in east Columbus.

Members say they hope drivers see the orange for anti-gun violence and the camouflage because they are at war.

“A lot of us don't have anyone that has been held accountable yet so maybe drive by and say, you know what, I know that, let me tell,” said Casimire.

The local group and Columbus police say they need the community to come forward in order to put an end to the crime.