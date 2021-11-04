Man charged with OVI in deadly 2-vehicle crash involving semi near Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio — A man was charged with an OVI in a deadly crash involving a minivan and a semi-truck near Dublin earlier this month.
The crash happened on Nov. 4 on Interstate 270 near US-33 just after 1 p.m., according to the Dublin Police Department.
Two men, 23-year-old Jesse Hornak and 31-year-old Jourdan Thomas, died at the scene.
The driver of the minivan, Keanu Williams of Tennessee, was taken to Riverside Medical Center. Williams was charged with an OVI on Monday.
Williams is scheduled for arraignment on Thursday.