Man charged with OVI in deadly 2-vehicle crash involving semi near Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio — A man was charged with an OVI in a deadly crash involving a minivan and a semi-truck near Dublin earlier this month.

The crash happened on Nov. 4 on Interstate 270 near US-33 just after 1 p.m., according to the Dublin Police Department.

Two men, 23-year-old Jesse Hornak and 31-year-old Jourdan Thomas, died at the scene.

The driver of the minivan, Keanu Williams of Tennessee, was taken to Riverside Medical Center. Williams was charged with an OVI on Monday.