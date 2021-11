The crash happened at the corner of Leonard Avenue and East 5th Avenue just after 1:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was ejected from a vehicle in a crash in east Columbus early Wednesday morning.

The woman was driving the vehicle when she drove off the road and hit a pole, police said.

Police said the woman was taken to Ohio State East hospital and is stable.