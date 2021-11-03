x
1 critical, 1 stable after west Columbus car crash

The crash happened on North Hague Avenue just north of Interstate 70.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured and one person is critical after a single-vehicle car crash that happened in west Columbus early Wednesday morning.

The crash took place on North Hague Avenue north of Interstate 70 just after 4:45 a.m.

A woman was ejected from the vehicle and found under a car. She was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, according to Columbus police. 

Another person involved in the crash was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

North Hague Ave. is closed north of I-70, as well as the ramp from Hague Ave. to eastbound I-70.

