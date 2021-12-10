Man arrested in incident that led to closure of Canal Winchester schools

The shots were reportedly fired in the 200 block of Washington Street near a softball field at Hannes Park, just blocks from Canal Winchester High School.

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — A man has been arrested in connection to a truck crashing at Canal Winchester High School’s softball field.

Fairfield County deputies were called to the high school for a report of someone driving recklessly in the field.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found a red pickup truck, which was stolen out of Columbus, that crashed into a set of bleachers.

While deputies were inspecting the truck and searching for the driver, they heard what they believed were gunshots coming from behind them.

The deputies turned around to see a man standing near their cruisers and the man ran off.

Deputies found the man, 20-year-old Joseph Brown, hiding in a wood line near Westchester Golf Course.

Joseph was arrested and taken to Franklin County Jail and he’s charged with criminal trespassing and a probation violation.

Canal Winchester schools closed Friday as authorities first reported shots were fired at the two deputies as they were investigating the truck.

Deputies reported earlier that there were two suspects involved, but the investigation shows there was only one involved.

No one was injured in the incident.