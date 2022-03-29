Police: Teenage girl throws can of soda at suspect during burglary in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a suspect who fired a weapon at a teenage girl during a burglary in east Columbus.
The suspect broke a window and entered a home in the 4200 block of Sibley Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police said the suspect, who was only described as a male between the ages of 13 and 19, walked up the stairs and looked into the girl's room.
The girl confronted the suspect and threw a can of soda at him while he ran down the stairs.
Police said the suspect fired a shot at the girl and hit the door frame next to her before leaving the home.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Burglary Detective Berger at 614-724-4689 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.