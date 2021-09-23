Man accused of stabbing 2 family members at north Columbus home

Benton had recently been involved in a car crash that resulted in him suffering from a traumatic brain injury, a family member said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have issued an arrest warrant for a 34-year-old man accused of stabbing two of his adult family members on Wednesday evening.

Wyatt C. Benton is charged with felonious assault stemming as a result of the incident, which took place shortly before 8 p.m. at a house in the 2000 block of Starleaf Lane. Court documents show a woman related to Benton was standing in the home’s upstairs hallway when Benton approached her with a knife and began stabbing her. The woman told investigators the attack was unprovoked.

Benton had knocked the family member to the ground and was continuing to stab her when another family member, who heard the commotion, came out of her upstairs bedroom to see what was happening.

According to court documents, Benton chased that family member down the stairs with the knife, tackling her near the door and stabbing her. She was able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house, documents state.

Benton has a history of drug and alcohol abuse, police said. One of his family members who was stabbed told officers Benton had recently been involved in a car crash that resulted in him suffering from a traumatic brain injury.

There is help for victims of domestic violence. If you are in immediate danger and need a safe place to live you can call CHOICES at 614-224-4663.