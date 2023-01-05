City, LGBTQ+ leaders denounce apparent neo-Nazi group that protested drag brunch

Videos of the protest surfaced on social media, and they caught the attention of several city leaders.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus city leaders and LGBTQ+ advocates are speaking out after an apparent neo-Nazi group protested a drag brunch on Saturday.

Erin Upchurch, the Executive Director of Kaleidoscope Youth Center, recalled the moments the group protested the KYC Drag Brunch and Fundraiser on Saturday.

“It took us back a bit to see that,” said Upchurch. “Instead of creating space for expansion and understanding they just want to eradicate it.”

She said they received a notification earlier in the day that a group could show up. Upchurch said halfway through the event, about 15 to 20 people in masks with flags displaying swastikas appeared.

Upchurch said they were shouting hateful slurs.

"They wanted to limit our collective ability to grow and expand and to really honor who we are as people,” she said.

Videos surfaced on social media, and they caught the attention of several city leaders. Mayor Andrew Ginther tweeted, “The vile and offensive out-of-state hate group who protested at a drag performance yesterday does not represent our community. While their “speech” is protected by the Constitution, they do not have the right to threaten, intimidate or harm others.”

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin also took to Twitter saying in part, “LGBTQ+ kids & families shouldn't have to deal with obscene hate from literal nazis. While [Columbus City Council] has an existing budget earmark for [Kaleidoscope], I'm donating today to support the great work they do & show that our community stands with KYC and the community they serve.”

Hardin added, “The City of Columbus is a city of love peace of acceptance of inclusion. Hate has no home here.”

Upchurch said with the support of the Columbus Division of Police and other agencies and community leaders, they were able to stand together and express love.

"We made sure our love and affirmation and our reminding people of who we are together is much louder,” she said.