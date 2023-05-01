COTA routes, fares integrated into the Uber app

Uber added COTA public transit information inside its app so COTA and Uber customers can compare more of their transportation options within the Columbus area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority announced a partnership with Uber on Monday that will allow people traveling in central Ohio to view fares and purchase tickets in the Uber app.

According to a release, Uber added COTA public transit information inside its app so COTA and Uber customers can compare more of their transportation options within the Columbus area.

Tickets for COTA services purchased through Uber cost $4.50 for a single-day pass.

“Uber’s partnership with COTA to offer real-time transit information and ticketing available in the Uber app demonstrates how private and public mobility partners can work together for a better customer experience, ensuring residents can more easily get to the jobs, food, healthcare appointments and other services and entertainment across the region,” said COTA Chief Innovation & Technology Officer Sophia Mohr.

Here's how it works: COTA said customers can enter their destination in the Uber app, then they will be presented with "Transit" as a transportation option. After selecting Transit, COTA said customers will get all the planning information they need to get to their destination.

Once a rider has selected their route, they can choose to purchase and redeem tickets using their existing payment profile. Once the tickets are purchased, they are stored in the "Transit Tickets" section of the Uber app. Customers can activate tickets when boarding the bus. When users are offline, they can then show their passes to the bus driver for visual inspection.