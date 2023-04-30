Columbus leaders react after group protests drag brunch near downtown

Video obtained by 10TV shows the group as they chanted and held flags with swastikas.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus leaders are speaking up after a group of protestors was stationed outside of a drag brunch at the Land Grant Brewing Company near downtown Saturday afternoon.

The brunch, benefiting Kaleidoscope Ohio (KYC) and LGBTQ+ youth in the community, was scheduled to take place at the brewery on West Town Street when the group showed up.

Mayor Andrew Ginther said the "vile and offensive out-of-state hate group" does not represent the community.

“While their ‘speech’ is protected by the Constitution, they do not have the right to threaten, intimidate or harm others, Ginther said in a written statement to 10TV. "Thanks to Columbus Division of Police who ensured the show was uninterrupted and everyone stayed safe. Thanks to the performers, including Virginia West, for their courage and commitment to love and acceptance over divisiveness and hate.”

Shannon Hardin, city council president, said that he is donating to KYC to support their work and show that the community stands with them.

The full tweet reads, “LGBTQ+ kids & families shouldn't have to deal with obscene hate from literal nazis. While @ColumbusCouncil has an existing budget earmark for @KYCOhio, I'm donating today to support the great work they do & show that our community stands with KYC and the community they serve.”