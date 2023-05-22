Man seriously injured after being attacked by dogs; Lancaster police fatally shot 1, injured another

The dogs charged the officers, prompting one of the officers to shoot both animals.

LANCASTER, Ohio — An officer shot two dogs, killing one and injuring the other, after they viciously attacked a man Sunday evening, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

Officers were called to the 400 block of East Walnut Street around 6:50 p.m. for an unrelated call to service when they heard a man yelling for help in a nearby alleyway. When officers approached, they saw the man had serious injuries after being attacked by two canines.

Police posted a statement to Facebook saying that the dogs continued to be overly aggressive when officers and citizens approached.

The dogs then charged the officers, prompting one of the officers to shoot both animals.

One was killed and the other injured, according to police.

The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with additional information regarding the initial attack is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department.