1 critically injured in Mount Vernon neighborhood shooting

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Eton Grove, just off of Leonard Avenue, around 9:05 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured during a shooting in the Mount Vernon neighborhood Friday evening.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 1000 block of Eton Grove, which is just off Leonard Avenue, around 9:05 p.m.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police did not provide any information on a possible suspect.

