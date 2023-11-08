Grand jury votes not to indict Columbus officer for 2022 traffic stop shooting

The incident occurred on Aug. 27, 2022 when Ohlinger and another officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury voted Friday not to indict Columbus police officer Joshua Ohlinger for shooting and injuring a 17-year-old during a traffic stop in east Columbus in 2022, according to Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack.

The incident occurred on Aug. 27, 2022 when Ohlinger and another officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation at the intersection of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue.

Body camera footage released three days later shows Ohlinger open his door and fire four shots at two male suspects who fled from the backseat of the vehicle, hitting a 17-year-old once.

The suspect was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment and survived his injury.



Following the incident, Chief Bryant held a press conference where she said that Ohbringer was placed on leave for three months before being allowed to go back on the streets.

Brian Steel, executive vice president of the Columbus chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, said that he believes justice was served today.

"As a labor leader, I'm not as concerned with the verdicts. What I'm concerned about is the process. Justice is not an outcome; justice is a process. Justice was served today because this prosecutor's officer presented to the grand jury the way they were supposed to,” Steel said.



This was the second time within a six-month period that Ohlinger, a five-year veteran with the division, fired his weapon and shot someone.