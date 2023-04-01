Judy's Foundation works to build local resource center for domestic violence victims

Family members of Judy Malinowski share an update on the work at the foundation and more about the documentary of Judy’s story.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Even as she struggled for 700 days in a hospital bed, Judy Malinowski was determined to share her story in her own words, before she died.

In August 2015, Malinowski's ex-boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her on fire. When she eventually died from her injuries, she left behind a legacy to make sure no other domestic violence victim knew her pain. Her story was vital in enacting state legislation to bring tougher penalties in cases where a victim is disfigured or incapacitated.

This week, 10TV sat down with Judy’s family members to discuss the latest efforts with the foundation set up in her name and to learn more about the national recognition received for the documentary Judy’s story: The Fire That Took Her.

It has just received a 2023 Gracie Award.

There are early screenings starting next month for the documentary of her story. Following each screening, there will be panel discussions with people who are working to make changes for victims of domestic violence. The panel will consist of a politician, a police officer, or someone from the department and a social worker/survivor.

Here is the tentative schedule with locations:

May 4th (Tentative 2p) - Hocking College

May 11th 5p - Turnpoint Church Groveport

May 16th 5p - Logan Church

May 17th or 19th - Ohio State