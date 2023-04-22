Yost rolls out new $1.1 million initiative to hold illegal dumpers accountable

The $1.1 million initiative will be rolled out in phases, according to Yost’s office.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost recently unveiled a new initiative aimed at helping communities in the state crack down on polluters.

“Shine a Light on Dumpers” was created with help from Yost’s environmental enforcement team and was designed to help expose illegal open dumping of solid wastes like scrap tires, demolition debris and more.

The $1.1 million initiative will be rolled out in phases, according to Yost’s office.

The first phase will start will online resources that focus on awareness, legal guidance, training and investigative and prosecutorial assistance.

“We want local law enforcement, prosecutors and the public to know what they can do to combat the unsightly and unhealthy problem of dumping – and how my office can help them,” Yost said. “It’s time to reclaim our communities from these polluters.”

In addition to the online resources, experts will begin presenting monthly seminars across the state beginning in July for law enforcement, sanitarians, code-enforcement officers and prosecutors.

There are two units within the attorney general’s Environmental Enforcement Section that deal with environmental crimes statewide: BCI’s Environmental Enforcement Unit and the Criminal Prosecution Unit.

To learn more about resources, click here.