Police: 1 critically injured following southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured after a shooting in southeast Columbus Wednesday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Knightsway Lane around 10:45 p.m.

Police said the victim, described as a male, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but is expected to survive his injuries.

One person was detained for questioning.

Detectives in the Felony Assault Unit are now handling the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.