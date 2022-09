People can buy tickets on Ticketmaster starting Oct. 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jeff Dunham and all of his puppet friends are coming to Columbus this December.

The stand-up comedian and ventriloquist will perform at the Schottenstein Center on Dec. 30 for his “Still Not Canceled” Tour.

People can buy tickets on Ticketmaster starting Oct. 10.

Dunham is currently on the road for his "Seriously?" tour. He is scheduled to perform in Cleveland on Oct. 20.